Credit War Over Mumbai Metro Before BMC Polls: BJP's Hoardings Get Response From CM Uddhav

In a significant development, Mumbai got two new lines of the prolonged yet necessary project as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro on April 2. Notably, the two new metro lines namely 2A and 7 will connect Dahisar to D N Nagar and Dahisar East to Andheri East respectively.

The newly inaugurated lines of the metro have now erupted a new spark in the politics of Maharashtra, predominantly in Mumbai just ahead of the civic body polls (BMC) which are due later this year. Meanwhile, former allies and now foes BJP and Shiv Sena have started a 'tug of war' to claim the credits for the Mumbai Metro.

Prior to the inauguration of the new Metro lines by CM Thackeray, BJP Mumbai had put posters around Bandra and Andheri West stations, claiming the credits for new metro lines. The posters thanked former CM Devendra Fadnavis, asserting 'what was done. Mumbai witnessed.' The poster put by the BJP workers around the two major stations of Mumbai further claimed that Devendra Fadnavis' government (2014-2019) has also permitted for development of a 337 km metro line and for the same, a sum of Rs 1.4 lakh crores was cleared by the Fadnavis government. It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP had booked multiple huge hoardings behind each other near the Bandra station.

CM Uddhav Thackeray lashes out at BJP over Mumbai Metro claims

Uddhav Thackeray became the CM of the state after ditching their age-old electoral friends BJP and forming a post-poll alliance with NCP and Congress, namely Maha Vikas Aghadi. Responding to claims levelled by the BJP ahead of the new metro lines' inauguration, CM Thackeray said, "They claim that they did work, but Mumbaikars have seen how they didn't care for the environment, cut trees."

Thackeray further targeted the previous BJP administration and asserted "If you want to take credit, then take it by doing some work." He further added that the BJP government did start the work of the metro, but the work was finished by the incumbent MVA administration. The Shiv Sena leader also raised questions over PM Modi's ambitious Mumbai-Ahemdabad bullet rail project and added that if the BJP government wants to run a bullet train, then first run it between Mumbai and Nagpur.

Devendra Fadnavis asserts 80% of the Metro 3 project completed, but it won't run

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra's assembly Devendra Fadnavis claimed that 80% of work of the Metro 3 project is completed, but it will not be able to run because it does not have a car shed. It is pertinent to mention here that Metro 3, which is planned to run between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ currently does not have a car shed as per the claims of LoP, the car shed for this particular line was planned to be built in Aarey. However, due to the controversy and alleged claim of Mumbai losing its green lung, the project saw a setback.

According to the reports of the previous administration, 5,012 trees were going to be impacted because of the car shed. Moreover, 1,331 trees were planned to be chopped whereas over 3,000 trees were going to be re-planted in different parts of the city. MMRC also pledged to donate over 25,000 saplings around the city.

Just a few months after Uddhav Thackeray became the CM in 2019, his MVA government declared that they are going to give away the 812 acres of Aarey land to the forest department, legally declaring it as the land of forest. Now, in an attempt to find a different location for an all-important car shed, the MVA government set up a committee in December 2019, the committee responded a month later saying they found no viable alternatives for the car shed.

According to the recent developments, MMRCL informed that the state government, on March 23 last year, had granted permission to shift the car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg.