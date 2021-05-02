Credits To Modi-Shah For Winning Assam & Pondy, But Blame Others For TN & Bengal: Congress

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party after early trends showed the party leading in Assam and Puducherry, but trailing in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Taking to Twitter, Singhvi said a hundred per cent credit for BJP’s performance in Assam and Puducherry goes to its top leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. But for the party’s losses, the blame goes to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, the party Kerala CM face E Sreedharan and its ally AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

Assembly Election Results 2021

NDA leads in Assam Assembly polls

The Election Commission trends show that NDA is leading in 77 Assembly constituencies of Assam, further diminishing Congress' chances of winning. PM Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh were among the big names who lead the massive election campaign for BJP in the state.

In the 2021 polls, BJP contested 92 seats, allocated 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to the United People’s Party Liberal

NDA leads in Puducherry polls

Counting continues in Puducherry as BJP leads in 3 seats. Overall, the NDA has taken lead in 8 seats. The electoral battle for the 30-seat assembly has two coalitions in the fray - the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA). The elections are being held months after the Congress-DMK government collapsed in the UT after failing to prove their majority.

CPM ahead in 55 seats in Kerala

As per the initial trends for all the 140 seats in the Kerala Assembly, the ruling CPM remains in the pole position, leading in 55 seats. Its ally - the CPI - is running ahead in 16 seats. On the other hand, Congress is leading in 25 seats whereas its ally IUML is leading in 13 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is running ahead in 3 seats with debutant 'Metroman' E Sreedharan widening his lead.

Victory for Mamata in West Bengal?

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), in the early trends, was showed ahead and fast integrating its leads against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an exciting electoral contest in the battleground state of West Bengal.

The official trends suggested the TMC has crossed the 200 mark while the BJP is trailing with 77 seats. According to the poll watchdog's website, the ruling party had a vote share of 48.8%, the corresponding number for the BJP was 36.8%.

DMK takes lead in Tamil Nadu

As per the latest ECI trend, DMK is leading in 119 seats while its ally Congress is leading in 13 seats. AIADMK is trailing the DMK and is leading in 78 seats while its allies BJP and PMK are leading in four and nine seats respectively. DMK allies CPI, CPIM and VCK are leading in two seats each.