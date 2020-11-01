'Crime Should Be Dealt With Law': CPIM Leader Hannan Mollah On Yogi's Threat On Love Jihad

Just a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's warning to those attempting the forceful religious conversion, former Lok Sabha MP Hannan Mollah on Sunday condemned the statements of the Chief Minister. CM Adityanath on Saturday had warned those who conceal their real identity and wage "love jihad", asking them to "mend their ways" or be prepared for their "Ram Naam Satya Hai (last) journey".

Hannan Mollah who is also a veteran CPI(M) politburo member opined that a death threat by the Chief Minister was 'unfortunate'.

"Crimes should be dealt with law; threatening to kill is most unfortunate and it is the most anti-human feeling. You cannot take people's lives for such a crime (forcing someone to convert her religion for marriage)," Hannan Mollah said.

"Ram Naam Satya hai means death. If a Chief Minister threatens to kill people, some Union Minister says goli maaro goli s**lo ko (referring to Anurag Thakur's speech in January), then where will people go," Mollah questioned.

Yogi against Love Jihad

Citing Allahabad High Court's statement that religious conversion wasn't necessary for marriage, Yogi Adityanath asserted that his government will work to curb the menace of Love Jihad adding that a law will be introduced in this regard.

"Allahabad High court said religion conversion for marriage was not necessary. Government too will make a law based on this. Using 'Mission Shakti' we will keep mothers and sisters safe. There will be 'Operation Satya' to protect women's dignity," Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday while addressing a public gathering in Jaunpur.

"I warn those who play with women's dignity, if they do not mend their ways, then their "ram nam satya hai" procession will be carried out," Adityanath added.

Soon after Yogi's assertion, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the Haryana government is also thinking of bringing a law against Love Jihad.

The menace of Love Jihad has come under focus after a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar from Haryana's Ballabgarh was shot at point-blank in broad daylight on October 26 by her alleged stalker Taufeeq. The accused allegedly tried to kidnap the 21-year-old woman in his vehicle and when she tried to resist, the accused shot her and fled in his car.

Sources had told Republic TV that accused Taufeeq had proposed to Nikita in 2018 and had also spoken to her family for marriage. However, after the family refused, Taufeeq allegedly resorted to eve-teasing the girl, and the family had made several complaints. Protests have erupted in Ballabhgarh against the brutal murder. Nikita's sister has told Republic TV that the accused attacked her when she came out from the exam centre and everything was captured on CCTV. She claimed that even after various complaints, Police and government have not taken action.

