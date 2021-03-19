'Crimes In Rajasthan Have Taken gruesome Form'; BJP MP Questions Govt On Rising Violence

BJP MP Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Friday took to Twitter and questioned the Rajasthan Government over increasing crime cases against women in the state.

Rathore said, "Brutal murder after kidnapping a 7-year-old innocent child in Jodhpur. Crime in Rajasthan has taken a gruesome form. Every day such shocking news is coming. Why is the state government silent on the atrocities on women and children?" READ | Rajasthan: BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore blames Congress govt for Dungarpur violence

On Thursday, Rathore had tweeted, "The incidents of rape in Rajasthan is just not stopping, because the law and order here is on a ventilator! The graph of crime is constantly going up and the state Congress government, not women, is busy protecting itself."

On Tuesday, Rathore addressed a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. The address was related to the twin issues in Rajasthan- Law & order with respect to crimes against women and the recent confirmation of the phone-tapping scandal from 2020. He questioned the law and order machinery of the state and said that numerous horrific cases of rape have been reported in Rajasthan. "It looks like there is no government running there," the former Minister said. "Today Rajasthan has topped the list of National Crime Bureau in cases of atrocities on women. In 2019, there were around 32,000 incidents across the country, of which 6,000 incidents occurred in Rajasthan alone. One after the other incidents are taking place across the state- Kota, Alwar, Hanumangarh. Does Congress do not see these incidents happening?" he asked.

On Wednesday, another woman was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Jaipur after she was been allegedly sexually assaulted by male nursing staff, police said. The accused was arrested on rape charges on the complaint of the victim's husband.

Crimes against women increased by nearly 50 percent in Rajasthan in 2019

Crimes against women increased by nearly 50 percent in Rajasthan in 2019 with a total of 41,155 cases being registered, which is 13,561 more than the previous year. The maximum rise in crimes against women was in molestation (68 percent) while rape cases too increased by 38.34 percent as compared to the cases registered in 2018, according to the crime data released by the state's Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh here on Monday. The cases of rape committed against minors also registered an increase of 22 percent. Singh said police have registered every FIR that has resulted in an increase in the number of registered cases in 2019. The overall increase in cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was 31.08 percent. Our focus in 2019 was on ensuring that every case is registered and no grievance gets left unattended. We took effective action against organized crimes last year, the DGP told a press conference here. For 2020, he said maximum priority will be given to focussing on crimes against women and children.