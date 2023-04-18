Criminal Killed In Gang War: Union Minister RK Singh On Tejashwi Yadav's 'Atiq Ji' Remark

Union Minister RK Singh has reacted sharply against those, who he felt were glorifying Atiq Ahmed, saying that a criminal was killed in a gangwar, who had confessed about having connections with terror outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba). He said, some political parties are in search of vote-bank politics that's why they are shedding tears. Talking to news agency ANI, Singh lashed out at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for addressing Atiq Ahmed as Atiq ji, "Tejashwi Yadav is Deputy CM but he addressed Atiq Ahmed as 'Atiq ji' who had cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion against him."

"Atiq used to kill witnesses against him. He confessed he had connection with LeT. A criminal got killed in gangwar. Be it Samajwadi Party or West Bengal CM Mamata, they are in search of vote-bank politics that's why they are shedding tears."

Responding to the killing of Atiq Ahmed in presence of police, the Union minister said, "Atiq Ahmed confessed, he had connection with LeT and he was killed in a gang war. If you murder 50-60 people, then someone or the other will surely kill you."

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav stoked a fresh controversy after he addressed the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed as 'Atiq ji'. During his address to the journalists on Monday, he said that after whatever happened in UP, it was not the funeral procession of Atiq ji, but was that of law and order in the state.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Encounters have become a normal thing for the people of Uttar Pradesh. People of UP should protest against these encounters. If anything happens in West Bengal, they (BJP) send central agencies. BJP is double engine, a double standard."