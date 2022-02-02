Criminalizing Marital Rape: Union Min Smriti Irani Tells Rajya Sabha Matter Is Sub-judice

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that the matter of criminalization of marital rape is sub-judice and that she cannot provide more details on the same. During the question hour, CPI MP Binoy Viswam asked about sexual violence within marriages.

Responding to the CPI Member, Smriti Irani said, "The matter is sub-judice before the High Court of Delhi in the petitions against marital rape filed by the RIT Foundation". "The Departed related Parliamentary Standing Committee in its 111th and 128th reports had also stressed the need to reform and rationalize the criminal law of the country by introducing a comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piece-meal amendments in respective Acts", she added

The Minister mentioned that to acknowledge marital rape as a criminal offense, the Centre has initiated the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws in consultation with all stakeholders.

Smriti Irani on OSC Scheme

Further responding to the question regarding the total number of protection orders passed in cases registered under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Smirti Irani stated that the One-Stop Centre (OSC) Scheme was implemented across the country by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The scheme has been in effect since April 1, 2015, under Nirbhaya Fund.

Explaining about the One Stop Centre (OSC) Scheme, the Minister informed: "The scheme was introduced with an aim to provide integrated support and assistance under one roof with a range of services including police, medical, legal aid and counseling, psychological support to women affected by violence (including domestic violence) - both in private and public spaces".

Under the scheme, Central Government provides 100% financial assistance directly to Districts for setting up and management of OSCs. She added, the Ministry has implemented the Universalisation of Women Helpline (WHL) Scheme across the country with an aim to provide 24-hour emergency and non-emergency responses to women affected by violence or who are in distress. Currently, the Women helpline is operational in 34 States/ UTs and has received more than 66 lakh calls.