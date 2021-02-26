'Criminals Hiding Under The Garb Of Activists', Lekhi Demands Action Against SDPI, PFI

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday demanded strict action against radical groups-- PFI and the SDPI over the death of an RSS worker in Kerala, alleging that these were externally-funded agencies that were a serious threat to the nation's security.

"If you track PFI, and its connection with the SDPI, you will realize that whether it is CAA or anything else, these are externally funded agencies. It is only right and correct that issues of national security need to be taken up seriously. People need to be told and exposed," said Meenakshi Lekhi.

Slamming the state government for suppressing political movements or electoral pressure, Lekhi jibed that those who always harped over 'tolerance', were in true sense intolerant to other political or religious ideologies.

"I have seen over a period of time, there has been a lot of violence in Kerala. Our workers have been murdered and killed. Under these circumstances, I can only say that when electoral pressure is more and there is some kind of political movement, Kerala becomes a very unsafe place and especially for our workers. People who keep preaching tolerance to the world, how intolerant they are towards a political ideology or a religious ideology is for everyone to see. Under these circumstances, I feel there is a failure on the part of the state government and this case should be handed over to the NIA," she said.

The BJP leader also alleged that criminals were hiding under the garb of 'activists' in the country urging for their 'true nature' to be exposed. "People who have committed an offence of this nature are brought to justice and one must realize that over a period of time when you watch such incidents closely, I have specifically done research on this. You find all these criminals are hiding behind the charade of political activists or environmental activists or something. Their criminality needs to be brought in front of the world and their real faces need to be shown," she remarked.

RSS workers murdered in Kerala

Republic Media Network on Friday accessed the CCTV footage of the crime scene, which captures clashes before the murder of Nandu Krishna. The visuals in the CCTV footage show that the SDPI cadre openly issued threats saying-- "You will not be able to reach your home to meet your mother" while attacking the Kerala RSS worker. The visuals accessed by Republic also show how the local Kerala Police, which was witnessing the clashes, acted as mute spectators during the incident. The SDPI cadre is said to have created a ruckus on the day of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's visit following which they took out a rally on Wednesday morning to counter the BJP's 'Vijay Yatra.'

