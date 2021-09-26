Crisis Over Punjab Cabinet Rejig: Row Over Gurjit Singh Escalates, Dropped MLAs Unhappy

The crisis in the Punjab Congress is far from over as several party leaders remain dissatisfied with the new Council of Ministers who took oath on Sunday, 26 September 2021, under the leadership of newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

A total of 15 Cabinet Ministers - 7 new and 8 others retained from the previous cabinet were administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. A total of 5 Ministers were dropped from the former Captain Amarinder Singh cabinet, leading to a fresh dispute.

Amid reports of escalating infighting, Congress' state observer Harish Rawat has said that those who did not get a position in the cabinet will be given responsibility in party and organization. "No one will be left behind. We will find a way for those who are angry," he said.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet reshuffle, Rawat said he was proud that 6 to 7 new ministers were inducted today. He said young faces from the backward class have been given opportunities to balance social value and community representation in the government. This exercise was done to maintain balance, Rawat added.

The Congress leader however evaded the question over the induction of controversial MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, who has been accused of corruption by fellow party members.

Hours before the swearing-in ceremony, six MLAs from Doaba had written a letter to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Channi, demanding that Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh is not sworn in as a minister over his alleged involvement in the mining scam. They had proposed that the cabinet slot should go to a backward class leader from the Doaba region instead.

Controversy over Rana Gurjit Singh's induction

In 2018, Rana Gurjit Singh, the then power and irrigation minister of Punjab was dropped from the cabinet amid a controversy over a sand mining auction. In the letter, the MLAs stated that Singh was sacked due to a mining scandal involving him, his family, and his companies directly.

Another MLA Parminder Pinky had also written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi asking her to drop the names of leaders who are already holding positions in organization. She specifically opposed the induction of Congress Working Presidents and General Secretary.

After Gurjit Singh took oath as a Cabinet Minister on Sunday, MLA Sukhpal Khaira wrote to PPCC chief Sidhu, opposing his induction. Alleging that Rana Gurjeet is a tainted and corrupt leader, Khaira warned that Congress will have to face the heat in Punjab for such unfortunate development.