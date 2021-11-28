Punjab Congress Crisis: Sunil Jakhar & Navjot Singh Sidhu Take Potshots At Each Other

Trouble continues to brew in Punjab Congress as state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and ex-state party chief Sunil Jakhar continue to publically feud. Taking to Twitter, Jakhar shared a video of Sidhu criticising him, asking why Jakhar was tweeting against him. Sidhu, who was appointed as Punjab Congress chief, has been rebelling against CM Charanjit Channi, often criticising the Punjab govt of lip service.

Jakhar slams Sidhu

Responding to Sidhu, Jakhar scoffed at being called a traitor. Jakhar, who was touted to be one of the CM aspirants has been sullen with the grand old party since Channi's appointment. He has also resented him being replaced by Sidhu, even poking fun at the temporary Sidhu-Channi truce.

बुत हम को कहे काफ़िर, अल्लाह की मर्जी है

सूरज में लगे धब्बा, फ़ितरत के करिश्में हैं I

..........

— Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) November 26, 2021

Sidhu threatens to 'quit' again

Incensed at Akali Dal's allegations of links with Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, Sidhu on Saturday, threatened to 'quit politics' if the links were proven. Referring to Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the blue-eyed boy of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, he underlined his disliking towards him from the first day for illegally detaining innocent Sikh boys in 2015, and giving clean chits to Badals. Sidhu has already threatened to stage a 'hunger strike' against Punjab's drug menace.

"I give my word of honour that I’ll leave Politics if Sukhbir Singh Badal can prove that I ever had any close door meeting with the new DGP Punjab," tweeted Sidhu. The Punjab troublemaker MLA has vehemently opposed Sahota's appointment and state Advocate-general (AG)APS Deol's appointment . Recently, Deol's resignation was accepted by CM Channi.

Sidhu Vs Channi

After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, resigning as Congress state chief in protest. While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to do so - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Later, he succumbed to pressure from Congress High Command as Sidhu resigned from his post.

Sidhu and his supporters had similarly rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled - leading to his ouster. He was later replaced by Channi - a Sidhu aide - and Punjab's first Dalit CM. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.