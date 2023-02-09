'Criticism Against Govt Policies Not A Charge On Single Person': Kharge Writes To Dhankhar

After Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar attacked Congress President Mallikarajun Kharge for his comments in Parliament, Kharge on Thursday, February 9 wrote a letter to VP Dhankhar where he mentioned that 'any criticism of policies, decisions of government and their fallouts cannot be construed as the allegation against any individual member of House.'

In his letter, he said that he was directed by the Chairperson to authenticate six observations made by him in the Parliament during his speech.

Kharge stated, "The institution of the Parliament of India is a platform to fix the accountability of the Executive. This necessitates that the policies and the decisions of the government are discussed, dissected, and debated on the floor of the House. Any criticism of policies and decisions of the government and their fallouts cannot be construed as the allegation against any individual Member of the House."

The Congress President further added, "Besides, any criticism of the government, its policies, and their impact, can never be equated with the 'dignity of the Council'. Further, it is difficult to fathom that in a parliamentary democracy, no public interest is served by criticism of policies and their consequences."

Congress President & RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharge writes a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioning "any criticism of policies & decisions of government & their fallouts cannot be construed as the allegation against any individual member of House." pic.twitter.com/8yGk4Qjxnj — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

Congress chief Kharge emphasises Article 105

Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised Article 105 of the Consitution of India which guaranteed freedom of speech for a Member of Parliament. In consonance with the constitutional guarantee and rules of the House, a member is only required to authenticate any document that he lays on the table of the House.

The Congress chief also said that there was no convention or provision for authentication of points made in a speech on the floor of the House and that any direction or rule of the House can't subvert the constitutional guarantee of the freedom of speech.

Furthermore, Kharge stated, "In view of the above, there was no personal charge in any of my submissions, as defined by the rules and conventions of the House."

Kharge urges Dhankhar to defend provisions of Member's rights and privileges

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called it an inversion of the system of governance if the opposition members carry complete investigation, get evidence and only then put the matter on the floor of the House. He also said that as per his understanding, the opposition member can raise the matter based on inputs from the media, reports in public, or even confidential personal information.

The Congress President urged Jagdeep Dhankhar to have a look at the provisions of rules and conventions of the House and defend the Member's rights and privileges.