'Crocodiles Are Innocent': Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM's Teary Speech, Slams Vaccine Shortage

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, mocked PM Modi's 'teary-eyed' address to his constituents in Varanasi. As several politicians likened PM Modi's emotional outburst to 'crocodile tears', Rahul Gandhi commented that 'Crocodiles are innocent'. Furthermore, pointing to India's receding GDP, increasing COVID deaths and vaccine shortage, Gandhi said that the government's response was 'PM Cries'. Similarly, on Friday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that India needed a 'sensitive leader' not a 'fake PM who spreads COVID via rallies and then cries'.

No Vaccines

Lowest GDP

Highest Covid deaths...



GOI’s response?



PMCries. pic.twitter.com/b8TbfwnrlI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2021

Crocodiles are innocent.



मगरमच्छ निर्दोष हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2021

PM Modi's 'teary-eyed' speech

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while hailing the doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys engaged in the fight against COVID-19 amid its second wave in his constituency - Varanasi. In addition, during his tribute to the health workers, he also hailed the efforts taken by ambulance drivers in the city. Varanasi which has been one of the worst-hit districts in Uttar Pradesh is now slowly seeing a decline in cases.

While talking about the COVID fatalities, PM Modi said in a choked voice, "During this pandemic, we have lost many of our near and dear ones. I wish to offer my humble condolences to all those (who have passed away) and express sympathy with their kin. We have to fight a long battle right now. Right now we have to pay a lot of attention to the rural areas of Varanasi and Purvanchal."

UP's COVID apathy

Last week, early 40 decomposed bodies surfaced on the banks of Ganga in Bihar raising alarm amongst local citizens and later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. After being identified to be of COVID-19 patients, Buxar DM said that the bodies 'appear to be 4-5 days old' and added that they will be cremated respectfully. The district administration has alleged that the bodies might have floated from Uttar Pradesh and are of COVID-19 patients. A day later, several bloated and decomposing dead bodies surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur - which is 55 km away from Buxar.

Soon enough, hundreds of dead bodies were found buried in the sand near river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. According to the District Magistrate (DM), the bodies were found in an area far from the river and then buried by the administration. Apart from bodies in rivers, several rural areas in UP where Panchayat polls were held are seeing massive casualties due to COVID, reduced testing and muted vaccination. 700 school staff have died due to COVID while on poll duty for UP Panchayat polls.