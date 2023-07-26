Last Updated:

Crow Attack On AAP's Raghav Chadha Goes Viral, BJP Says 'jhoot Bole Kauwa Kaate'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha had an unexpected encounter with a crow outside the parliament.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Ajay Sharma
Raghav Chadha

'jhoot bole kuva kaate | Image: Twitter/BJP4Delhi


In a hilarious turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) couldn't resist a playful jab at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, after pictures of his unexpected encounter with a crow outside the parliament went viral on Wednesday. The internet couldn't help but burst into laughter as the photos surfaced, showing the mischievous crow having its own opinion on politics!

The viral post, a collage of three images, captured the entire scene perfectly. In the first picture, Chadha can be seen engrossed in a phone call, seemingly unaware of the impending feathered trouble heading his way. The second frame shows the bold crow taking a decisive flight towards the AAP leader, ready to make its stance clear. And in the third image, Chadha's expression says it all – sheer shock and bewilderment as the feathered rebel made its point with a beak-biting statement!

Amidst the laughter and amusement, the Delhi BJP couldn't resist the opportunity to chime in with a witty remark. They tweeted, "Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate. Till today we had only heard it, but today we also saw that the crow bites the liar." The pun and the reference to the famous saying added to the lighthearted banter, leaving social media users amused.

READ | AAP MP questions legitimacy of Centre's Delhi ordinance, writes to RS Chairman Dhankhar

But the political jibe didn't end there. BJP Chandigarh Secretary, Tajinder Singh Sran, decided to join the fun, taking a witty dig at the AAP leader. He quipped, "Crow bites the liar, but AAP leaders have no shame." It seems that the crow had unintentionally become a political commentator, sparking a wave of humour and amusement.

READ | Never hesitate to take action to maintain decorum: Dhankhar after AAP MP's suspension
READ | AAP protests against Manipur violence in Chandigarh
READ | AAP accuses PM of being silent on Manipur, holds protest at Jantar Mantar
READ | Contempt of electorate: AAP’s Raghav Chadha after Centre’s ordinance on Delhi govt

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT