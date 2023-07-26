Crow Attack On AAP's Raghav Chadha Goes Viral, BJP Says 'jhoot Bole Kauwa Kaate'

In a hilarious turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) couldn't resist a playful jab at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, after pictures of his unexpected encounter with a crow outside the parliament went viral on Wednesday. The internet couldn't help but burst into laughter as the photos surfaced, showing the mischievous crow having its own opinion on politics!

The viral post, a collage of three images, captured the entire scene perfectly. In the first picture, Chadha can be seen engrossed in a phone call, seemingly unaware of the impending feathered trouble heading his way. The second frame shows the bold crow taking a decisive flight towards the AAP leader, ready to make its stance clear. And in the third image, Chadha's expression says it all – sheer shock and bewilderment as the feathered rebel made its point with a beak-biting statement!

Amidst the laughter and amusement, the Delhi BJP couldn't resist the opportunity to chime in with a witty remark. They tweeted, "Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate. Till today we had only heard it, but today we also saw that the crow bites the liar." The pun and the reference to the famous saying added to the lighthearted banter, leaving social media users amused.

झूठ बोले कौवा काटे 👇



आज तक सिर्फ सुना था, आज देख भी लिया कौवे ने झूठे को काटा ! pic.twitter.com/W5pPc3Ouab — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) July 26, 2023

But the political jibe didn't end there. BJP Chandigarh Secretary, Tajinder Singh Sran, decided to join the fun, taking a witty dig at the AAP leader. He quipped, "Crow bites the liar, but AAP leaders have no shame." It seems that the crow had unintentionally become a political commentator, sparking a wave of humour and amusement.