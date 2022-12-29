CRPF Gives Reality Check To Rahul Gandhi Post Cong's 'security Breach' letter To Amit Shah

After Congress wrote a letter to Union Minister Amit Shah alleging breaches in the security of Rahul Gandhi during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rejected the Grand Old Party's claim and accused the Wayanad MP of violating security guidelines.

The response from the CRPF was sent late on Wednesday night after the Congress sent a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that Rahul Gandhi's security was jeopardised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the capital and accusing it of "completely" failing to control the swelled crowd and maintain a perimeter around the Z+ category protectee.

Responding to this, the CRPF said, "The security arrangements have been fully made for Mr Rahul Gandhi as per the guidelines. It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with State police/ security agencies as per guidelines... Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Padyatra for 24th December 2022, Advance Security Liaison (ASL) involving all stakeholders was conducted on 22.12.022. All security guidelines have been strictly followed and Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made."

CRPF hits back at Congress

Adding further, the CRPF said, "​Security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the security guidelines laid down. However, it is pointed out that on several occasions violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time."

It further said that Rahul violated security guidelines 113 times since 2020. It also alleged that the Wayanad MP violated security guidelines during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that they will be taking the matter separately.

"Since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated. It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately," the CRPF responded.

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of undermining security forces

Speaking to Republic, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla said, "While the CRPF is an extremely professional organisation that provides security, but on the other hand, the protectee (Rahul Gandhi) himself supposed to make no violation."

"When he used to go abroad, I think, 156 times he went abroad, and 143 times he left the SPG. So when he goes on foreign soil that time he violates the SPG rule and he feels no threat. But when CRPF and agencies provide him utmost security, he himself does violation and then he blames other people for not providing him security," he said while accusing Rahul Gandhi of undermining the security forces of the country.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed the Congress leader and called the letter written by the Grand Old Party to Amit Shah an "attempt to demoralise forces and take up sympathy". "It’s merely an attempt to demoralise our forces and also to take up sympathy that we are under the threat. First of all, he got adequate security. Secondly, he got a security cover which the country's home minister enjoys," Sirsa said. "The CRPF has been given an appropriate answer," the BJP leader said.