Crucial BJP CEC Meet On Upcoming Assembly Polls Cancelled; Likely To Be Held On March 9

The crucial BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday evening at 7 pm has been cancelled. Sources informed Republic Media Network that the next BJP CEC meeting is likely to take place on March 9. This meeting is very important for the upcoming assembly elections in the 4 states and 1 UT because the saffron party will be finalising the list of candidates in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders.

READ | 'Bengal Polls More Imp For BJP?': Nusrat Jahan Leads TMC's Counter On CM Yogi Over Hathras

PM Modi meets HM Amit Shah ahead of party's CEC meeting

Earlier on Thursday, BJP chief JP Nadda held a meeting with party leaders from West Bengal who had travelled to the national capital last night. At present, Assam CM Sabrananda Sonowal is also holding a meeting with Nadda at his residence. Pertinently, NDA allies from Assam had met with HM Shah and JP Nadda last night to discuss the seat-sharing formula. The meeting which took place at the Home Minister's residence in the national capital witnessed the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as well. The huddle lasted for nearly two hours where BJP and its leaders discussed the seat-sharing formula and candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the north-eastern state, as per sources.

READ | West Bengal Polls: Left-Congress-ISF Alliance To Kick Off Campaign With Mega Kolkata Rally

Sreedharan to be BJP's CM face

Heading to "Metro Man" E Sreedharan's call to be BJP's CM face, the saffron party's Kerala chief K Surendran on Thursday, announced that the 88-year old was the party's Kerala CM face. Sreedharan officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala in the presence of Union Minister RK Singh at Changaramkulam's 'Vijaya Yatra' in February 25. Kerala is set to go to the polls on April 6, with the results to be announced on May 2.

READ | Ahead Of Bengal Polls, BJP's Dilip Ghosh Predicts Massive Election Sweep; 'Over 200 Seats'

The Election Commission last Friday announced dates for the Assembly elections across 4 states and one Union Territory. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

Announcing the dates of the upcoming Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala at 2.7 lakh polling stations. 47, 39 and 40 constituencies of Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1 and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

READ | Eight-phase Bengal Polls Keeping In Mind Festivals, Deployment Of Forces: EC