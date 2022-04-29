Curfew Imposed Till 6 AM In Patiala After Clashes Between Pro-Khalistan Groups & Shiv Sena

In a key development, a curfew has been imposed in Punjab's Patiala till 6 AM tomorrow in the aftermath of the violent clashes that broke out between pro-Khalistan groups and Shiv Sena on Friday. Section 144 will be applicable in Patiala starting from 7 PM on April 29, to 6 AM, on April 30, as per an order of the District Magistrate's Office.

Shocking visuals emerged from Punjab's Patiala on Friday after Khalistan backers openly clashed with Shiv Sena workers over the latter's 'anti-Khalistan' march in the area. Brandishing swords and sticks, pro-separatist Sikh organizations were seen taking on the Sena workers near the Kali Mata temple in Patiala. Stone-pelting was also witnessed from atop a 'Langar Bhavan'. According to Patiala SSP Nanak Singh, the incident left 4 including police personnel injured. The police were also forced to resort to firing to bring the clashes under control.

Rahul Gandhi calls Patiala violence 'disturbing'

In the aftermath of the clashes, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed his concern, calling the visuals pertaining to the incident, disturbing. Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief urged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration to maintain peace in the sensitive border state and asserted that Punjab was not a place to 'carry out experiments'.

Visuals from Patiala are disturbing.



I repeat, Peace & Harmony are most imperative in a sensitive border state like Punjab. This is not the place to carry out experiments.



Earnestly appeal to the Punjab govt to ensure law and order is maintained. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2022

While speaking to Republic, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh had clarified that Shiv Sena had not been given permission to carry out their anti-Khalistan march. He further shared that even though no march by the outfit took place, the altercation happened after Sikh organizations reached the site on the basis of certain 'rumours'. Shiv Sena has expelled its Punjab working president Harish Singla, who was reportedly responsible for leading the 'Khalistan Murdabad' march over 'anti-party activities.' Four people have been injured in the resulting clashes and efforts are being made to calm tensions.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in his first response called the incident 'deeply unfortunate'. He revealed that as per his conversation with the DGP, peace had been restored in the area and that the situation was being 'closely monitored.' "We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance," he stated.