CURIOUS: NCP May Shift MLAs To Another Hotel After Spotting Plain-clothed Policeman

Soon after NCP decided to move its MLAs from Hotel Renaissance to Hotel Hyatt on Sunday evening, it has been revealed that the move was taken after speculations that a policeman in civil clothes was spying on the leaders. The NCP MLAs went to allege that the policeman might be passing information about their move to the BJP. In a video accessed by Republic TV, the NCP MLAs can be seen checking the identification card of a person, who they claim is a policeman. They then question his intentions.

Maharashtra's political scenario remains complicated with BJP confident of proving its number and NCP's Ajit Pawar assuring a stable government under NCP and BJP alliance. On the other side, NCP supremo clarified that there is no alliance with the BJP. While Congress is claiming the developments in Maharashtra as a blot in democracy and is demanding the resignation of the governor, Shiv Sena whose chief Uddhav Thackeray was on the verge of the CM has moved to the Supreme Court claiming Devendra Fadnavis' oath-taking as ''unconstitutional'.

Political scenario

Meanwhile, hotel politics began in the state with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs being holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs being holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and ensured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

SC hearing and Hotel politics

Hearing the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. The top court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday.

