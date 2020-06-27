'Current Leadership Of Congress Divided & Lethargic', Say Former Cong MLAs Joining BJP

Right before the Rajya Sabha Elections of 2020, there were at least nine Indian National Congress (INC) MLAs who had resigned from their posts. Out of those, five have now joined hands with BJP.

The five MLAs who were on stage were former Dhari MLA, JV Kakadiya; former Abdasa MLA, Pradyumansinh Jadeja; former Karjan MLA, Akshay Patel; former Kaprada MLA, Jeetu Chaudhari and former Morbi MLA, Brijesh Merja. All MLAs were asked questions about their loyalty to Congress since they had been aggressively vocal about criticizing Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

While being asked by the media about his past statements, "I have never been against BJP or Congress, it is only that the current leadership of Congress is divided and lethargic. They don't have a United front that is why I am here today," said JV Kakadiya.

Another issue was that of being promised tickets in the upcoming by-elections. All MLAs claimed that they did not have any expectations from the party. But before stepping into the press conference the same leaders had made statements that they were expecting the leadership to give them tickets for the by-elections of the constituencies which they have vacated by resigning. Pradyumnsinh Jadeja said, "we have no expectations, we will do what the party demands off of us. Of course, I would love to get a ticket, but if the party decides against it, I can't do much. I'll still serve the party as they want me to."

Jitu Vaghani on Tablighi Jamaat

The Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani once again brought up the Tablighi jamaat issue and claimed that the people who had been trying to deliberately spread Covid-19, were given support from Congress since the party did not make a single statement against this issue. "The people who were spitting on our Corona warriors were relieving themselves anywhere specifically to increase the virus, were never condemned by Congress and they were also given full support by them. It brings into question , their intentions," said Vaghani.

He also added that the frequent trend of MLAs shifting from Congress to BJP is a worrying sign for Congress. Vaghani claimed, "this has been happening for quite some time. There are a lot of MLAs who switch sides from Congress to BJP. If it happens once or twice, it's fine. But if it happens, every time, then I suggest the shop named Congress should shut down in Gujarat."

