Fed up with Navjot Sidhu's attitude, Congress is mulling appointing either Kuljeet Singh Nagra or Ravneet Singh Bittu as the party's next Punjab president. A day earlier, Sidhu announced his resignation on Twitter citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". While maintaining that he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state, the former swashbuckling cricketer affirmed that he will continue working for the Congress party.

As his resignation has not been officially accepted yet, speculation was rife that efforts were underway to placate him with the possibility of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talking to him. However, sources told Republic TV that the party high command has thrown its weight behind Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and put on hold AICC state in-charge Harish Rawat's plan to visit Chandigarh in a bid to placate the former swashbuckling batsman. While Kuljeet Singh Nagra is an MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravneet Singh Bittu represents the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

Reasons for Sidhu's resignation

According to sources, one of the main reasons for Sidhu's resignation was the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh in the Punjab Cabinet. The Kapurthala legislator had been dropped from the Cabinet in 2018 over his alleged involvement in a "mining scandal", 6 MLAs alleged in a letter sent to the Punjab Congress president opposing a Cabinet berth for him. Moreover, the ex-cricketer was believed to be miffed with the allocation of the Home Department to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa whom he opposed as the CM face.

The perception of the Sidhu camp being sidelined was strengthened by the fact that only Pargat Singh got the portfolio of his choice. While the Punjab Congress chief was not included in the discussion on Cabinet expansion, his predecessor Sunil Jakhar was reportedly taken into confidence by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Also, Brahm Mohindra was given key portfolios against his will.

Sources indicated that Sidhu was upset over the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and Advocate General respectively. Pertinently, Deol had appeared for former Deputy General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini and other accused in the sacrilege cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Additionally, sources suggest that Sidhu was unable to exert control over Channi after Amarinder Singh criticised him for being a "super CM". Apart from this, he was reportedly unhappy for being ignored for the CM post despite playing a key role in Singh's ouster.