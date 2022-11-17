Cutting Ram Mandir Shaped Cake ‘inappropriate’: BJP; Cong Responds, ‘Act Of Felicitation'

BJP came down heavily upon MP’s former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath for cutting a cake in the shape of a Ram mandir with Hanuman ji at the top, to which Congress replied it was a part of a joyous celebration for fulfilling the promise of constructing a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara by Kamal Nath.

Significantly, a massive row erupted on November 17 over Congress leader Kamal Nath's party aides felicitating him with a tricolour temple-shaped cake ahead of his birthday at his Chhindwara residence in Madhya Pradesh.

‘Did everything under the Sun to delay Ram Mandir construction’

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli lashed out at Kamal Nath and termed the act of having a cake in the form of a temple as inappropriate, “The manner in which the birthday was celebrated was inappropriate. The Congress party never wanted the Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya. They did everything under the Sun to delay it. They never clarified their stand that they desire the Ram Mandir to be made. They even filed an affidavit questioning the existence of Lord Ram. Now in such circumstances, you put up a temple with Hanuman at the top and cut it, is it appropriate?"

BJP Vs Congress

Congress responded to BJP spokesperson Kohli’s remarks and said the celebration was on the occasion of the promise fulfilled by Kamal Nath to build a Hanuman Temple in Chhindwara. Congress leader Lokesh Jindal said, “First of all the cake was in the shape of a Hanuman Mandir, a 121 feet huge Mandir built by Kamal Nath ji in Chhindwara. So the entire party was joyous for having given effect to what he had promised.” Kohli rebutted it, claiming that will it be appropriate to cut a cake in the shape of a Church or Mosque during their religious occasions, “I ask a straightforward question if they are celebrating Christmas, will they cut a cake in the shape of a Church? or will they cut a cake in the shape of a Mosque for a celebrating ID? What kind of answer is this? This is hurting religious sentiments.”

'Don’t hurt Hindu sentiments'

The act of shaping Ram Mandir into a cake and then cutting it into pieces reminds of specific tyrants who invaded India and destroyed temples said MP Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, adding, “To make a cake of Ram Mandir with Bhagwan Hanuman on the top, and make pieces out of it, this act of destroying temples conducted by people who claim themselves to be Sanatani (Belonging to Hindu Dharma) is reminiscent of Mohammad Ghaznavi and Muhammad Ghori. Change your mindset Kamal Nath ji, Don't hurt Hindu sentiments. Don't become a Chunavi Hindu.”

IMAGE: Republic World