CWC Meeting Had No Outcome, No Vacancy For President: Congress Leader Natwar Singh

A day after the Congress Working Committee meeting took place, veteran Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh on Sunday took a jibe at Congress President Sonia Gandhi and said that she has been a full-time boss of the party for the last 21 years.

While speaking to ANI on the CWC meeting which takes decisions regarding the presidential elections and other issues, Singh said that the meeting is just a formality as there is no vacancy for the position of the party president. "Sonia Gandhi is the all-time boss of the Congress party. She holds all the reins in the party for 21 years", he added.

He further said that there was no outcome from the CWC meeting that took place on Saturday, October 16. Also, the G23 members who were making a lot of statements before the meeting did not say anything during it.

Congress leader Natwar Singh speaks on upcoming Assembly elections

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming assembly elections in the country, the veteran leader said that the Congress party needs to work together to succeed in the upcoming elections or else it will lag behind the BJP and in politics. Adding to it, he said, " I do not think the Congress party would register its victory in more than one state because it does not have an organisation... but it is also true that there is no other party other than Congress which can play the role of opposition."

Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee meeting

Earlier on Saturday, party president Sonia Gandhi chaired the Congress Working Committee (CMC) meeting for discussing on the strategies to be adopted by the party. Speaking about the Congress Party's revival, she emphasised upon unity and keeping the party's interest at top priority.

Taking a jibe at the 23 members (G23), she said that there is no need to talk to her through the media and she appreciates frankness from the members.

"There is no need to speak to me through the media. So let us all have a free and honest discussion", she said.

Meanwhile, the 23 members wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational reforms ahead of the meeting. They also demanded elections for CWC members, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, and parliamentary board elections.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI