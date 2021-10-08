CWC To Hold Meeting Next Week; Impasse Over Organisational Polls Likely To End

The impasse over Congress party's organisational elections is likely to end soon, a senior party leader on the condition of anonymity has revealed. The development comes amid fresh demand from the party's Group of 23 (G-23) dissident leaders for holding a Congress Working Committee meeting. The Congress party leader has said that the CWC meeting will be called next week, though there is no clarity on the agenda.

"But yes organisational polls and other political developments happening in the country can be discussed," the leader said.

Among other things likely to be discussed in the CWC meeting, include the roadmap for the upcoming assembly polls in five states which are due early next year. Even so, the key agenda is the decision on organisational polls for the post of the Congress party president. The G23 leaders have demanded elections for CWC members, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, and Parliamentary Board Elections.

Recently, senior Congress leader and former MP Ghulam Nabi Azad penned a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for holding an urgent meeting of the CWC. In addition, Congress leader Kapil Sibal also informed that the leaders are not aware of who is taking the decision in the party.

"We don't have a permanent president in the party. We don't know who is taking decisions in the party."

Sibal's remarks irked party cadres who protested outside his residence. Moreover, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ajay Maken too hit out at Sibal and said that he should not be degrading the organisation that gave him an identity.

"Sonia Gandhi had ensured that Kapil Sibal becomes a minister in Union Cabinet despite not having organisational background. Everyone in the party is being heard."

The party's internal polls were postponed in wake of the second wave of COVID-19 and no timeline was given. However, a party member informed that the polls will likely take place after the assembly polls in five important states. In addition, there is no clarity on whether Rahul Gandhi will take over the post of party president and will contest for Party president post. Even so, the Youth Congress, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Mahila Congress and Social Media's National Executives have passed a resolution and thrown their weight behind Gandhi to make him the party President. But the G23 leader have maintained that the party should have a full-time president.