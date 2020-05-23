Amit Malviya Attacks Mamata Govt For Not Taking Adequate Steps Despite Amphan Warning

BJP's national IT Head Amit Malviya has lambasted the West Bengal government for not taking adequate measures despite the warning of super cyclonic storm Amphan which has caused severe devastation in the State. He alleged that Mamata Banerjee "was busy forming political municipal boards".

Despite prior warning, Mamata Govt didn’t take adequate steps for Amphan. She was busy forming political municipal boards!

Result: 48 hours after Amphan, most of Kolkata is without electricity, water and remains inaccessible. NDRF has to rush in to clear uprooted trees and posts! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 23, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and damages due to the cyclone could be in the region of Rs 1 lakh crore. The super cyclone which reported winds up to 190 kmph made landfall at the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, hitting Kolkata a few hours later. There were widespread power cuts in large parts of Kolkata, North 24 Paraganas, and South Paraganas. Mobile, internet services, and electricity were also down in parts as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers and the electrical grid. Till Saturday, 81 people have died due to the cyclone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited cyclone-hit Odisha and West Bengal and took an aerial survey of the areas worst affected. He announced Rs.500 crore as advance assistance to Odisha and Rs 1,000 crore for advance immediate assistance of West Bengal. He also declared ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the seriously injured in both the states. The Prime Minister said that a team will be sent by the Central Government to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to the Cyclone and the current situation of the affected areas.

After wreaking havoc in West Bengal and Odisha, Cyclone Amphan crossed the West Bengal coast on Thursday evening. The cyclonic storm has gradually weakened into a deep depression over Bangladesh and its neighbourhood. In Bangladesh, cyclone Amphan has affected 26 districts and has claimed 20 lives, as per local reports. Around one crore people in the south-western and north-western regions have been left without electricity as the storm disrupted the power supply system.