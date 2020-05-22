Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi Declares Rs.500 Crore Assistance To Odisha, Lauds CM & His Team

Addressing the media after holding a review meeting in Bhubaneswar regarding the impact of Cyclone Amphan on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs.500 crore as advance assistance to Odisha. Mentioning that the super cyclone was a matter of great concern, he lauded the efforts of the people, administration, and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and his team for containing the damage to a great extent and saving lives. While maintaining that there has not been much damage in Odisha as compared to West Bengal, the PM revealed that he took stock of the damage caused in Odisha as far as the housing, power, communication, agriculture, infrastructure sectors are concerned.

Moreover, he declared ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 for the seriously injured. He extended support to the Patnaik government to help the state recover from the impact of the cyclone. The PM along with Patnaik and the Odisha Governor conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas.

PM Modi remarked, "The super cyclone was a matter of great concern. We were successful in saving lives in Odisha due to the manner in which systems are institutionalized and even people from the villages have knowledge about what to do. I want to congratulate the people of Odisha, the Odisha administration, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, and his entire team. But when such a big crisis arises, there is a loss to the property. In comparison to West Bengal, there has not been much damage. Today, I have conducted a detailed review of the damage to housing, power, communication, agriculture, infrastructure in the state. The state government explained everything in detail. The state government will soon send a report to the Centre. The Centre's team will reach here immediately. We have taken a decision to extend Rs.500 crore as immediate assistance. After the complete survey, the Centre will stand with the Odisha government to help the state get out of this crisis and progress towards development."

#WATCH: PM Modi conducted aerial survey of areas affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha today. CM Naveen Patnaik&Guv Ganeshi Lal also accompanied. Financial assistance of Rs 500 Cr announced for state, ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of deceased&Rs 50,000 to seriously injured pic.twitter.com/XiUyIfrKDx — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

PM's visit to West Bengal

Earlier in the day, PM Modi undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal along with WB CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Subsequently, the PM chaired a meeting of all senior officials of the West Bengal and Union governments to review the relief and rehabilitation measures. Expressing solidarity with the people of West Bengal, he announced the financial assistance of Rs.1000 crore for immediate relief measures in the state. He assured the people of the state that the Centre would work closely with the West Bengal government and extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas.

