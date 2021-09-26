Cyclone Gulab: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Cyclonic Storm, Assures Help To Andhra Pradesh

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. In a tweet, PM Modi assured all possible support from the central government and prayed for everyone's safety and well-being.

"Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being[sic]," PM Modi said.

Cyclonic storm Gulab to make landfall today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm Gulab will make landfall on Sunday evening in the coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha. A red alert has been given in both states. According to the latest IMD update, the cyclonic storm Gulab was about 130 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam, 110 km east-southeast of Gopalpur.

Due to the cyclone, north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha can witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. The meteorological department said that 'Gulab' will move westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur as a cyclonic storm by midnight of today. The cyclone intensified from a low-pressure area on September 24 to a cyclone by September 25. During landfall, heavy winds and tidal waves may increase up to 0.5 metres. Due to the cyclone, several trains from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled.

Trains cancelled from Visakhapatnam

09569/70 Bhubaneshwar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneshwar special trains in both directions

07015 Bhubaneshwar-Secunderabad special

02071 Bhubaneshwar-Tirupati special

02859 Puri-Chennai Central special

08521/22 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam-Gunupur special in both directions

08572 Visakhapatnam-Tata special

08518/17 Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam special in both directions

02085 Sambalpur-Nanded special

08527/28 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Raipur special in both directions

08508 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada special

07244 Rayagada-Guntur special

(Image: PTI)