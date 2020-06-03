Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM Thanks People & Administration For Warding Off Huge Crisis

A few hours after Maharashtra was relatively left unscathed by Cyclone Nisarga, CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, June 3, thanked the people and the administration. Expressing his condolences on the loss of two lives and the damage in some regions such as Konkan, Thackeray contended that the intensity of the crisis had been reduced. He profusely appreciated the role of Corporation officials, district administration, emergency services, and medical teams for tackling the after-effects of Cyclone Nisarga.

Thackeray also noted the constructive role played by the media during this period. While maintaining that no one could control the vagaries of nature, he stressed that this crisis showcased the unity of the people of the state. The Maharashtra CM exuded confidence that this spirit would help the state defeat every crisis situation.

In a statement, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "Even as the novel coronavirus crisis is grappling Maharashtra, the cyclone compounded problems. The crisis was huge, but you managed to ward it off. The people and the administration fought against it and reduced the intensity of the crisis. Unfortunately, two persons lost their lives in accidents. There has been damage in Konkan and other areas. I have given instructions to take stock of the damage. The Goddess Mumba Devi has her blessings on Mumbai and so does Lord Vitthal of Pandharpur. No words of appreciation are enough for the Corporation officials, district administration, emergency services, and medical teams who bravely faced the cyclone. The newspapers and news channels were also providing good information to the people. Nobody can control the vagaries of nature. But this cyclone showed that Maharashtra is united at the moment of crisis. This unity of ours will leave no stone unturned to get us out from every crisis."

Cyclone Nisarga weakens into a cyclonic storm

Several regions in the state, including Mumbai, were put on a high alert due to the impending Cyclone Nisarga. Earlier in the day, the IMD revealed that the centre of Nisarga moved north northeastwards and crossed the Maharashtra coast close to the south of Alibaug. At 1.30 pm, it was close to the south-southeast of Alibaug and 80 km south-southeast of Mumbai. At that juncture, Alibaug reported a wind speed of 93 km per hour.

After completing landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centred over Pune. Thereafter, IMD scientist Shubhangi Bhute mentioned that the post-landfall effect was that Mumbai and Thane were experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall with a wind speed of 90-100 km per hour. IMD Director-General Mrityunjay Mohapatra stated that Cyclone Nisarga would weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours and further weaken into a depression in the subsequent 6 hours.

