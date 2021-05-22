Cyclone Tauktae: Ramdas Athawale Seeks Financial Aid From PM Modi For Farmers & Fishermen

Requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give financial aid to all cyclone-hit states, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have faced the fury of the recent cyclone Tauktae. In a letter addressed to PM Modi, the Union Minister asked the Prime Minister to send financial assistance to the states, which have been affected by the cyclones.

Cyclone Tauktae: Ramdas Athawale requests PM Modi for financial assistance

While stating that this cyclone has caused a huge loss to the farmers in Goa and Maharashtra, Athawale took to his official Twitter handle and asked the central government to give Rs 50,000 per hectare to the affected farmers. The Union Minister also highlighted that the cyclone has done great damage to the fishermen. He said that a special package should be given to these fishermen.

Cyclone Tauktae

Tauktae stands to be the strongest storm to impact Gujarat since 1998 as it battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday. 45 people have lost their lives and 11 in Maharashtra. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi where rainfall was witnessed on Wednesday.

(Image: PTI)