Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM Thanks PM For Aid, Latter Calls Review Meet 'very Productive'

A day after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing financial aid of ₹500 crores for Cyclone Yaas, the latter on Saturday morning responded by saying that the review meeting which was held in the state on May 28 by both the PM and CM was 'very productive'.

Had a very productive review meeting in Bhubaneswar. We will continue working together to strengthen disaster management capabilities, an area where Odisha has made commendable strides. https://t.co/1mcAxub4nE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2021

On May 28, Odisha CM had thanked PM Modi for the assistance and said, "Thank Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji for announcing ₹500 Crore assistance for rehabilitation measures in Cyclone Yaas affected areas. Also appreciate steps taken to build disaster-resilient power infrastructure. We will work on long-term mitigation."

Review meeting

On Friday, PM Modi met CM Naveen Patnaik to review the condition of the state post to the severe cyclonic storm- Yaas. Reportedly, CM Patnaik did not ask for any assistance or relief packages from the PM to manage the aftermath of the cyclone. CM Patnaik, however, put forward the need for building a more resilient disaster management infrastructure in Odisha and long-term measures to protect the coast from storms. He suggested that Odisha's coast requires strong embankments as the state has been witnessing severe storms almost every year.

Cyclone Yaas aftermath

The severe cyclonic storm, Yaas that made landfall on May 26 over south Balasore, Odisha has ravaged the entire place along with its border areas. The storm has put the states of Odisha and West Bengal in great distress. Three persons have lost their lives, and the Baitarani river in Odisha has crossed the danger level to flood Anandpur and Akhuapada. In West Bengal, three lakh houses and 134 embankments were damaged.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 46 teams in each state to rescue over 1000 people and remove more than 2,500 trees and electrical poles. The state administration of West Bengal evacuated 15 lakh people and Odisha state authorities evacuated around 5.8 lakh people prior to the landfall of the cyclone.