Dada Saheb Phalke Award For Megastar Rajinikanth: Amit Shah Calls Him A 'true Legend'

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took to his Twitter handle to congratulate superstar Rajinikanth as the Centre announced to honour him with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.

Calling him a 'true legend', Shah said that "Rajnikanth ji is a versatile actor, whose acting and cinematic talent has millions of fans across the world." [sic] The announcement comes days ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu where the 70-year-old Rajinikanth resides and has a massive following among the people.

Meanwhile, in a statement on his Twitter page, Rajinikanth remembered the people who had contributed to his career. He dedicated it to his friend Raj Bahadur, elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao and all those who made him the Rajini that he is now.

"I dedicate this award to my friend and bus driver Raj Bahadur, who discovered my acting talent and encouraged me, my elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who sacrificed a lot to make me an actor while struggling with poverty, my guru K Balachander, who created this Rajinikanth," he said.

He also remembered his producers, directors, technicians, distributors, theatre owners, media, the Tamil people, "who have given me my life, and my fans across the world."

In December last year, Rajinikanth had shelved plans to make a foray into electoral politics. Making a U-turn, the superstar had announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health.

Rajinikanth made his debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal. He has delivered super hit films such as Billa, Muthu, Sivaji, and Enthiran. Rajinikanth also starred in several Bollywood movies such as Hum, Andha Kanoon, Bhagwaan Dada, Aatank hi Aatank and Chaalbaaz.

(With PTI inputs)