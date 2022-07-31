'Dalit Bandhu Scheme' To Empower TRS, Not Dalits: Congress Attacks Telangana Government

Slamming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led Telangana government over the ‘Dalit Bandhu Scheme’, Congress leader Mallu Ravi on Saturday attacked the state government and alleged that the programme, which was aimed to uplift the state's Scheduled Castes (SC) families, was actually launched for the empowerment of TRS.

“Under the name of Dalit Bandhu, the TRS party is cheating the Dalits of the state. TRS MLA in a meeting openly said that they will give Dalits Bandhu scheme’s money of Rs 10 lakhs to those who are voting to the TRS party and he said Dalits are not having a sense of what is happening around,” Mallu Ravi was quoted by news agency ANI.

The Congress leader also claimed that the scheme has been launched by the TRS to seek the votes of the Dalit community. He further alleged that the scheme is only being given to MLA, ZPTC, MPTC, MPP and supporters of TRS. "It is not Dalits Bandhu but TRS party Bandhu. It is not the empowerment of Dalits, but of TRS,” Ravi added.

“The scheme is being promoted to gain Dalit votes. The Congress party created reservations for SCs in education and political fields. To write the Constitution, Congress selected BR Ambedkar as chairman of the drafting committee. I am a Dalit and because of the Congress party, I was able to study and able to do all things freely in society,” ANI quoted him as saying.

What is Telangana’s Dalit Bandhu scheme?

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the 'Dalit Bandhu scheme' last year in August 2021. The scheme is claimed to be the biggest direct cash benefit scheme in the country and was aimed to empower the Dalit community and lift them out of poverty. The scheme was designed to give the Dalit Community employment, self-respect and development in the state.

The scheme provides finance of up to Rs 10 lakh to Dalit families under 30 different projects without bank linkages. The overall state-wide budget for the scheme is pegged at Rs 80,000-Rs 1,00,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the scheme is receiving criticism from the Opposition, as the intentions and the benefits of the programme are being questioned because of the timing of the upcoming state elections. the Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled for next year.