Dalit Man Dies Of Suicide After Alleged Casteist Assault In Karnataka's Kolar

A 22-year-old Dalit man in Karnataka’s Kolar allegedly died by suicide after alleged casteist abuse, where he was tied to a tree and assaulted by a group of men for overtaking their vehicle on his motorcycle. The man who belonged to the Adi Karnataka community, categorised as Scheduled Caste (SC), was found dead a few hours after the incident on Wednesday, November 30.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Uday Kiran, a resident of Bevahalli in Mulbagal town in the Kolar district. According to sources, Uday was the son of Venkateshappa but was being raised by Nagaraju, a grama panchayat member.

The cops have booked four accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused were identified as Raju, Shivaraj, Gopal Krishnappa and Munivenkatappa, all from Vokkaliga community in the Kolar district.

How did the incident occur?

The alleged assault on the deceased Uday took place in Mulabagil Taluk on November 30, said Nangali sub-inspector, Pradeep Singh. According to the family members of the deceased, he was traveling on a motorcycle with a friend on the day of the incident and overtook a man identified as Raju.

According to sources, a group of people from Raju’s village stopped the bike-borne duo and started abusing them. “They assaulted him and confiscated his motorcycle and mobile phone. They asked him to bring the elders of his family and took his bike to Petthandlahalli, which is located between Bevahalli and Byrakur,” officer Pradeep Singh said.

Pradeep Singh further said that Uday took a shared autorickshaw to Petthandlahalli and requested the men to return his mobile phone and bike. Singh said that the accused then tied up Uday to a tree and assaulted him. He alleged that Uday died by hanging himself from a tree branch beside his house around 10 pm that night.

'SP must get the culprits in next 24 hours': Brinda Adige

Speaking to Republic, activist Brinda Adige said, "He was feeling so ashamed and humiliated that he took such a step. The family bears all of the sorrow and sadness that this person is never coming back. But we can not absolve the state. The SP arrested somebody because the villagers decried. Otherwise, the SP was not doing much about it."

"What is the state doing? Why police do not address such types of cases when they come to them or take suo-motu action? One person has been arrested but why aren’t photographs of other people put out and said these are the culprits and the police are looking out for them. They can’t go simply absconding. And if they are absconding, we must understand that they are having the support of people in power. The state has to take responsibility and SP must be charged to get the culprits in the next 24 hours," Brinda Adige said.