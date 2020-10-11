Tamil Nadu: Dalit Panchayat President Forced To Sit On Floor In Cuddalore, Two Arrested

A Dalit panchayat president in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore was allegedly humiliated by the body's vice president. S Rajeswari, president of Therkuthittai village panchayat in Cuddalore, accused the body's vice president Mohan Raj for not allowing her to sit on a chair at meetings or hoist the national flag. A case has been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a panchayat vice president Mohan Raj.

Police are on the lookout for Raj and suspended panchayat secretary Sinduja and a ward member R Sugumar has been arrested, a senior police official told PTI, adding the latter has been held for offences including intimidation.

The alleged shocking event came to light after a photograph of the panchayat President S Rajeswari sitting on the floor at a meeting and others on chairs went viral in the social media, which prompted authorities to swing into action. Following the incident District Collector, Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri and Police Superintendent M Sree Abhinav went to the village, located near the temple town of Chidambaram, and held an inquiry on Saturday.

The Police officer informed that Rajeswari named the panchayat vice president and secretary in her complaint and a case has been registered against the duo under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act for offences, which included humiliation and obstruction to her official work. "We will take a statement from her, investigate and appropriate action will be taken," Abhinav informed the media.

The Collector said a show-cause notice has been issued to Raj under the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act's provision, governing removal of the vice president and appropriate action would be taken,

'Ill-treatment increased'

Speaking about the complaint, Rajeswari said she initially tolerated the vice president's behaviour, but decided to lodge a complaint now when his ill-treatment increased. Alleging further she said only the vice-president hoisted the national flag and she was not allowed to do so during Independence Day and other events of significance.

(With PTI inputs)