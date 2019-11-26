Ahmed Patel's Scathing Assessment: 'Damage To Constitution Will Take Decades To Heal'

After BJP leader Devendra Fadnbavis announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 26, senior Congress leader slammed the party "for grabbing power illegally" in Maharashtra. He further stated that the damage BJP inflicted on the Constitution will take decades to heal.

The damage they have done to our Constitution & the highest offices in the country, for their sole bid to grab power illegally, will take decades to heal — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) November 26, 2019

In another tweet, he wrote, "Satyamev Jayate, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Hind".

READ | SENSATIONAL: CM Devendra Fadnavis to resign, says 'BJP won't form govt, will sit in Oppn'

No BJP Government in Maharashtra

While addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the BJP will not be forming the government in Maharashtra. CM Fadnavis said that BJP will be sit in the Opposition and he would meet the governor to tender his resignation as the party does not have numbers. The development comes even as the Supreme Court on Monday morning ordered that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly will be held at 5 PM on Wednesday. Fadnavis' press conference comes right after sources told Republic TV that his deputy, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has resigned from the post of Deputy CM.

READ | Sharad Pawar highlights specific point as Supreme Court orders Maharashtra floor test

Ajit Pawar's resignation

In another major political twist, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar resigned from his position of Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday. According to sources, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had summoned Ajit Pawar and had asked him to resign. Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana also confirmed the resignation of Ajit Pawar. Speaking to media, right after the development, Sanjay Raut said that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the CM. He also said that there will be no rotational CM and that Uddhav Thackeray will ensure a stable government. He confirmed that Ajit Pawar who had extended his support to BJP is back to the fold.

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates here

READ | BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar on Pro-Tem Speaker post: Ready if required

READ | Communication gap? NCP's Jayant Patil unaware of Ajit Pawar's resignation as Maha DyCM