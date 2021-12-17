'Dangerous For Society': Former LS Speaker Condemns Congress MLA's 'enjoy Rape' Remark

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar strongly condemned Karnataka MLA Ramesh Kumar's 'enjoy rape' remark in the state Assembly, calling it "worse than murder." Highlighting that a crime like rape is worse than murder, she stated that people who consider heinous crimes like rape as a jocular issue are dangerous for society.

Condemning the act where state legislators were seen mocking and trivialising rape in the premises of the Karnataka Assembly, the former Lok Sabha speaker put out a strong tweet calling for the lawmakers to be punished.

#Rape is worse than murder. Those who joke about it are dangerous for the society and need to be punished.

I strongly condemn the shameful exchange in the #KarnatakaAssembly — Meira Kumar (@meira_kumar) December 17, 2021

Meira Kumar's reaction comes in response to the shocking statement made by six-time Congress MLA and former state Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday. Speaking at the Karnataka state Assembly, Kumar trivialised rape when he said, "When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." What was even more shocking was that Kumar's statement prompted members of the Assembly to break into laughter.

Ramesh Kumar apologises for 'an off the cuff remark'

After facing severe criticism from across the country for trivialising a crime as heinous as rape by his despicable comment, the Congress MLA from Srinivaspur, KR Ramesh Kumat justified his statement while expressing his "sincere apologies to everyone." The former Karnataka Speaker admitted that his comment was 'indifferent and negligent.'

Taking to Twitter, Kumar tried to get away by stating his bona fide 'intention' about rape. He shared, "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth! (sic)"

I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth! — K. R. Ramesh Kumar (@KRRameshKumar1) December 16, 2021

It should be mentioned here that Kumar has been a regular offender and has made headlines for making scandalous and misogynist statements in the past as well.

Congress MLA mocks rape, Karnataka Assembly bursts into laughter

The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. In response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked how he could run the Session if time was allotted to everyone.

Telling members to decide on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, intervened and replied, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are."

(Image: PTI)