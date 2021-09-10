Dangerous game to be played if party worker's killers not held in 15 days: TMC leader

Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Taking a cue from TMC's 'Khela Hobe' poll slogan, senior leader from Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal, has warned that a "dangerous game" will be played if those involved in the killing of a young party worker in Purbo Bardhaman district are not arrested within 15 days.

A video clip of Mondal's statement has gone viral on social media.

The BJP dubbed his assertion as an "attempt to hike his ratings" in the ruling party.

Mondal, who visited the bereaved family of Chanchal Baksi, son of a panchayat pradhan in Purbo Bardhaman, said on Wednesday, "I have asked the SP to find out who all were involved in the attack. Mark my words. If no arrest is made in 15 days, a dangerous game will begin here. I will begin that game." Baksi, a TMC worker, was on Tuesday night waylaid by unidentified miscreants, who then pumped bullets in his body, killing him on the spot.

Activists of the ruling party had blocked roads and burnt tyres in protest against the murder.

The Birbhum leader further stated that BJP men might have carried out the attack.

"If BJP activists are found involved in the attack, I know what needs to be done. If anyone from the TMC is responsible, he will also get his due," he asserted.

Making light of Mondal's assertions, the saffron party's national general secretary, Anupam Hazra, said that the Birbhum leader made such statements hoping that his party’s supremo and West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will appreciate them.

"He was just trying to hike his ratings in the TMC. If his remarks lead to further trouble, who will take responsibility? The killing may have been a fallout of an internal squabble in the Trinamool Congress. That said, we fear for the safety of BJP workers in that area," Hazra added. PTI SUS RMS RMS

