Danish Ali Demands PM Modi To Act Against Bidhuri Over Parliament Slurs, ‘Punish Him’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 29) demanded ‘suitable punishment’ for BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. He also asked for more security arrangements for him in the wake of the threats he has been receiving following his debate with the BJP MP Bidhuri in the Parliament. In the communication, Ali also alleged Bidhuri of using unparliamentary language for PM Modi. Subsequently to divert the attention, the BJP MP started abusing him.

“I want to begin by informing you that although you were not present in the House on the mentioned day, Shri Bidhuri used inappropriate language when referring to you during his address. I raised an objection to the use of such language in relation to the Prime Minister, even if it was a quotation. It is evident from the House proceedings that none of the members from the ruling party objected to my stance against the use of unparliamentary language directed at you,” said Danish Ali.

‘Realising his mistake, he attacked me’: Danish Ali

None of the ruling party members objected to Bidhuri using unparliamentary language directed at PM Modi and to divert the attention, he started abusing me," said the BSP MP.

He added, “He began making highly offensive attacks against me on the floor of the House to divert the attention of the House. In addition to labelling me as "aatankwadi" (terrorist) and "ugrawadi" (extremist) etc. Shri Bidhuri, displayed a complete disregard for the high decorum of the House, also in the same breath verbally threatened me, stated his intention to confront me outside the House.”

Ali also demanded enhanced security for himself following the threats received by him from unknown elements following the misinformation being propagated against him, “In addition to Shri Bidhuri's threats to confront me outside the Parliament, in a manner more akin to a street altercation than a parliamentary setting, certain unknown individuals are persistently sending me threatening and menacing messages. These messages, which I suspect are orchestrated, employ not only harsh language but also explicitly threaten my life and physical well-being,” said Danish Ali.

Therefore among other demands, BSP MP Ali made the following demands as mentioned in the letter:

Conduct and Accountability: I request that accountability should be fixed at the earliest on the reprehensible conduct of Shri Bidhuri and he should be suitably punished so that no one can repeat such an act ever in the House.

Enhance Security Measures: Given the escalation in threats, one given by Shri Bidhuri on the floor of the House and the subsequent barrage of threats coming from various sources, I implore you to strengthen the security arrangements around me. It is imperative that I along with other parliamentarians, be able to discharge our duties without doubts for our Safety.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred the complaints lodged by several MPs on the issue involving BJP member Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against BSP's Ali to the Privileges Committee. Bidhuri's remarks targeting Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission last Thursday sparked a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

Opposition parties have rallied around Ali and targeted the BJP on its MP's remarks. Several members of the Congress, TMC and NCP among others have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri.

