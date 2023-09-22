Danish Ali Writes To Om Birla Seeking Action Against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri For His Remarks

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Kunwar Danish Ali wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on September 22 seeking action against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for his offensive remarks against him. Ali requested Birla to order an inquiry into the matter. The remarks by Bhiduri have been expunged from the proceedings of the Lok Sabha.

In his letter, the BSP MP said that he is anguished after the BJP leader's statement, which were made during a discussion on Chandrayaan 3's success on September 21.

"This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new parliament under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament as well," the BSP leader wrote in his letter sent under rule 222, 226, 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha.

Ali further requested to refer the matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the conduct of business provision for examination, investigation and report. "Since this is the only way out to discipline an experienced member so that the atmosphere of our country is not vitiated any further. I request your good self to kindly order an inquiry into the matter," the MP wrote.

In a video post on X featuring Bidhuri, Ali attacked the RSS and PM Narendra Modi for insulting a minority MP and expressed his concern for the common people.

I could not sleep last night: Kunwar Danish Ali

"I have served the notice because everything is on record. It happened for the first time. I want to ask is this what is being taught to the cadres in RSS branches and PM Narendra Modi's new India?" Ali questioned.

"What is happening in this country? I couldn't sleep last night," Ali said adding that he believes the Lok Sabha speaker will take appropriate action against Bidhuri," he further said.

While speaking to Republic TV, he also said that he is ready to give up his Lok Sabha membership if his rights are not protected in the Parliament. "If my rights are not protected in Parliament then I have no option other than giving up my membership," the MP told Republic.

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language.