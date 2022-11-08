Dapoli Resort Fraud: Uddhav Thackeray Camp Leader Anil Parab Booked In Cheating Case

A case of cheating has been registered against Shiv Sena leader of Uddhav Thackray faction and former state minister Anil Parab, in connection with the Dapoli resort fraud case.

Anil Parab booked in Dapoli resort fraud case

The FIR has been registered under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Dapoli police investigation is underway.

Notably, a joint committee constituted by the Union environment ministry recommended the demolition of the resort in August 2022. The committee also imposed fines of Rs 38 lakh and Rs 25 lakh as environmental compensation for violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said "Anil Parab abused his power and indulged in corruption fraud, and forgery. The police and District collector of Ratnagiri has accepted my documentary evidence. In March 2022, the government of India also filed a similar type of case against Parab in Dapoli Court."

"The Dapoli Block Development officer (BDO) registered a case yesterday at midnight, on the other hand, the government has begun the process of demolition of Anil Parab's resort. Now FIR has been filed against the criminal conspiracy led by Anil Parab and Dapoli gram panchayat officials", said Somaiya.

Anil Parab's Dapoli Resort connection

Notably, Parab was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to Sai resort in Dapoli. ED's action was based on the report pertaining to the Income Tax's search operation on a Mumbai-based cable operator.

In March 2022, the IT department carried out searches on a cable operator in Mumbai, a transport department employee, and the businesses connected to him. Raids were conducted at 26 locations in Mumbai, Pune, Sangli, and Ratnagiri.

During the searches, it came to light that a piece of land in Maharashtra’s Dapoli was bought in 2017 by state minister Anil Parab for Rs 1 crore from a Pune resident named Vibhas Sathe. However, the registration of the said purchase was done only in 2019. The Minister later sold the land to cable operators for Rs.1.10 crore in 2020, sources told Republic.

During this period, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020. The land, during this period, was registered in the name of Anil Parab, and a large part of the construction of the resort was completed. Later, the resort was almost completed when the property was sold by the politician to the cable operator in 2020. The construction of the resort was not informed to the Registration authorities.

Evidence found during the search has indicated that the construction of the resort commenced in 2017 and more than Rs 6 crore was spent in cash for the construction of the resort. It is pertinent to note that the cost of construction of the same has not been accounted for either by the cable operator or Parab in their books of account.