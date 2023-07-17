Dara Singh Chouhan Rejoins BJP, Two Days After Resigning From SP

Following his resignation as Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, Dara Singh Chauhan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in UP’s Lucknow. Chauhan joined the saffron party in presence of both Deputy CM and state party chief.

The former Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Saturday (July 15) prompting the SP to term it a "breach of trust".

Chauhan, the legislator from Ghosi in Mau district, while submitting his resignation to Speaker Satish Mahana, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey said "I, Dara Singh Chauhan, who is a member of the current Legislative Assembly from 354-Ghosi in Mau district, tender resignation from the membership of the Legislative Assembly."

Chauhan had joined the SP in January 2022 after resigning from the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Chauhan's refusal to spill the beans

When asked to explain the circumstances surrounding his resignation, Chauhan declined. He did not provide any explanation for his resignation in his letter either.

SP comes down heavily on Chauhan

Reacting to the development, SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI, "The SP chief (Akhilesh Yadav) had reposed faith in him (Chauhan), given him a party ticket (in the 2022 Assembly polls) and also made him an MLA. Deceit is unfair and unethical in politics. It is a breach of trust." An Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader, Chauhan was the minister for forests and environment in the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government headed by Adityanath. He resigned from the Council of Ministers on January 12, 2022.

