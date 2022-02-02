Dares galore in Punjab poll season

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) In the bitterly fought multi-cornered Punjab Assembly election, political leaders across parties are playing the dare game by throwing various challenges at rivals and freely using the outbursts against opponents to woo voters.

Among the political leaders who have thrown challenges are Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, his predecessor and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The game intensified after Congress fielded Channi from a second seat and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia chose to take on Sidhu from the Amritsar East seat.

Channi is also fighting Bhadaur (SC) seat for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, in addition to the Chamkaur Sahib (SC) constituency which he currently represents.

On Channi being fielded from two seats, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said, "I had said that according to our survey, Channi is losing from Chamkaur Sahib".

Channi had then dared Kejriwal to contest against him from any constituency in Punjab.

Not to be left behind, Sidhu, while filing his nomination from the Amritsar East seat, dared his bete noire Amarinder Singh to leave Patiala and take on him.

Sidhu had also challenged Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia, who had also entered fray from Amritsar East, to fight only from the Congress leader's constituency and leave the Majitha assembly constituency.

It seemed Majithia had accepted the challenge and he will now be contesting from only one seat while the SAD leader's wife Ganieve Kaur will contest from Majithia assembly segment in his place.

"If you have so much guts and have faith in people then leave Majitha and fight from one seat here. Do you have the guts?” Sidhu had dared Majithia a few days before the Akali leader announced his decision to fight only from Amritsar East on Tuesday.

Seeking to target his political rivals, Sidhu recently said, "These days even in their dreams they are seeing me and getting scared. A pack of jackals wants to hunt a lion".

However, confident of his win from his segment, the Congress leader maintained, "Yato Dharmastato Jayah (Where there is 'Dharma', there will be victory)".

"Eh Congress di seat hai, eh saddi bhi mooch da sawaal hai mitra, yaad rakhi tu lalkara marya, int da jawab patthar naal diyanga, thok k diyange (Amritsar East is Congress' seat, it is a matter of prestige for us too, Majithia you have challenged us from our turf, you will be given a strong reply)," says Sidhu.

Majithia, however, claims Sidhu will lose from the Amritsar East, accusing him of doing nothing for the people of the constituency. Targeting Amarinder, Sidhu dubs him as "chala huva kartoos (spent cartridge)" and dares the PLC chief to leave Patiala and contest from the Amritsar East after the ex-CM said he will not let the cricketer-turned-politician win. Amarinder has predicted an "abysmal" defeat for Sidhu from the Amritsar East seat.

"I am not Majithia's uncle," Amarinder Singh quips, reacting to Sidhu calling him so, even as the veteran leader terms "ridiculous" the State Congress chief's charge that he was behind SAD fielding Majithia against Sidhu.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has also dared the Channi government, saying he will quit politics if they bring any proof against his brother-in-law and SAD leader Majithia who has been booked in an NDPS case.

AAP leader Kejriwal, however, hits out at Sidhu and Majithia for indulging in a verbal spat and ignoring the issues plaguing people in the Amritsar East Assembly segment, calling them "political elephants".

Sidhu, who is famous for his one-liner "Sidhuisms", took a dig at Amarinder Singh, especially over his party PLC's alliance with the BJP.

"Woh ab baat kar raha hai double engine ki sarkar (after Amarinder tied up with BJP), tu hai ki oye tera engine taan kad da seal ho gaya, pechoon kala duan nikal raha hai..turya nahin janda (Amarinder is now talking of double engine government..who are you, your own engine has since long seized, black smoke is coming out from this engine...you cannot even walk properly)," said Sidhu in Amritsar.

Sidhu does not stop at this and dares former chief minister Singh to play a badminton game with him for 30 minutes, and said he will quit politics if he does so.

"Mein inoon challenge karda tu mera naal badminton khel, j toon khel gaya, mein rajneeti chad doonga," says Sidhu.

Political leaders are also sparing no opportunity to rubbish their rivals.

When a reporter recently pointed out to Kejriwal that his opponents don't like him calling AAP's candidate Bhagwant Mann a "Kattar Immandar (fiercely honest), the Delhi CM quipped, "kyon ki unko lagta hai ki woh kattar braschtari hai (this is so because the opponents feel they are thoroughly corrupt)".

Mann, a comedian-turned-politician, takes a jibe at Channi, saying Congress people are publicising "ghar ghar chali gal channi karda masle hal, lekin kade masle hal karte" (Congress people are publicising that Channi solves problems, but which problems has he solved).

"Inki Sarkar kahan chali, inke toh aapas ke masle hal nahi ho rahe hai (when did Channi's government run, their own problems remain unresolved), he says referring to Punjab Congress infighing.

Mann goes on to say, "Ek Sidhu inse sambala nahi jata tha, ab ek aur le liya. Sidhu Moosewala and Sidhu Gussewala" (they could not handle one Sidhu, now they have taken one more, a reference to Sidhu Moosewala). PTI SUN VSD DV DV

