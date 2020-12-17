Darjeeling: Political Parties, MP Meet MHA; Discuss Local Issues, Re-listing Of Gorkhas

A delegation of local parties in Darjeeling, including MP Raju Bista met the Centre at the North Block on Thursday where they discussed the issues of the region including the "re-listing" of 11 Gorkha communities in the Scheduled Tribe category.

MoS G Kishan Reddy and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) discussed the political situation in the regions of Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars with the Darjeeling MP who called the meeting 'a positive development' for the people of the region especially the Gorkhas.

"This is a positive development. We all know the Gorkhas have been carrying with them the tag of 'bahari'. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its 2019 election manifesto said that they would bring a permanent political solution for the people of Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars. The permanent political solution will be brought by the central govt and from parliament. We can say that today's meeting paved the way toward it," he said.

Read: MHA Again Asks WB Govt To Relieve 3 IPS Officers; Defiant Mamata Calls Centre Expansionist

Read: Agriculture Minister Writes Letter To Farmers With 8-point Assurance, Exposes Oppn's Lies

The leader also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling her promise of bringing a solution to the issues 'a lie.' "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is claiming that she would bring a permanent solution. This is a lie. We are rejecting her permanent solution which had been Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). People who are with the GTA will be rejected by the public too," he stated.

Political parties including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists (CPRM), Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League (ABGL) were also present during the meeting. Granting ST status to the 11 missing Gorkha tribe communities was also discussed in detail.

Read: Amit Shah Chairs Key Meet Over Farmers' Protest; Tomar, Sitharaman & Goyal In The Huddle

Read: MASSIVE: PM Modi To Address Farmers In M.P Amid Ongoing Protests Against Agri Reforms

(With Agency Inputs)