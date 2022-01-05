'Darker Day Than Emergency': Mansukh Mandaviya Slams Congress For PM's Security Breach

Calling out the Congress-ruled Punjab government for lagging in providing optimal security to the Indian Prime Minister on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya labelled January 5 a ''darker day than Emergency." Lashing out at the Chief Minister Channi-led Punjab government, Mandaviya said that the Congress had "broken all limits" by compromising Prime Minister Modi’s security for political differences.

In a major security lapse on Wednesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to poll-bound Punjab, his convoy was forced to make a U-turn due to a road blockade on his route. Video footage accessed by Republic Media Network shows police inaction during the security breach.

Security failure shows Punjab govt's 'mental bankruptcy': Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister Mandaviya was present at the rally site in Ferozepur as he was scheduled to share the stage with Prime Minister Modi and other BJP leaders to launch the saffron party’s poll campaign in the state along with their rallies. Ironing out Congress’ claims that the rally was cancelled as people didn’t show up, the Union Minister stated that he had witnessed people’s enthusiasm for PM Modi’s visit to the state despite heavy rainfall.

Attacking the Congress regime in Punjab for breaching the Prime Minister’s security protocols, Mandaviya, in a tweet in Hindi, wrote, “Today is a darker day than Emergency. I was present at the venue in Punjab today. I saw the enthusiasm of the people of Punjab to get projects worth ₹42 thousand crore and when I was announcing that the Prime Minister could not come, I also saw their disappointment. (sic)”

Lambasting the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government, who suspended the Ferozepur SSP, with its Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa admitting to a major lapse in the Prime Minister's security, Health Minister Mandaviya added, “Today Congress has broken all the limits of democracy. The lapse in the security of Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji clearly shows the failure of the Punjab government and their mental bankruptcy. Playing with security by blocking their path due to political differences is highly condemnable.”

आज का दिन आपातकाल से भी काला दिन है। मैं आज पंजाब में कार्यक्रम स्थल पर उपस्थित था। मैंने पंजाब की जनता में ₹42 हज़ार करोड़ की परियोजनाओं के मिलने का उत्साह देखा और जब मैं घोषणा कर रहा था की प्रधानमंत्री जी नहीं आ सकते तो अपने प्यारे प्रधानमंत्री के ना आने की मायूसी भी देखी। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 5, 2022

Punjab govt failed to provide security to PM: Home Ministry

Following the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has demanded clarification from the Punjab government on the incident. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

“Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister,” the MHA said in a statement.

The Home Ministry further claimed that the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government and they were supposed to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security, as well as keep a contingency plan ready, but failed to do so.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to Punjab, ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections in the state. PM Modi was set to launch BJP’s poll campaign along with its alliance partners. He was also expected to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

(Image: ANI/ PTI)