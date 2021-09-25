Darrang Firing: Assam CM Himanta Sarma Alleges PFI Hand Into Anti-eviction Protests

Facing flak over the Darrang firing, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday alleged that Popular Front of India (PFI) was involved in the anti-eviction protests in Sipajhar. Sarma raised doubts over the large number of protestors who clashed with the police, when only 60 families were to be evicted. Two were killed and nine policemen were injured when Police opened fire at 800 protestors who were opposing the govt's anti-encroachment drive in Assam's Darrang district.

Himanta alleges PFI involvement in Darrang firing

"We will solve the problem. Now the situation is under control. Around 60 families were to be evicted but from where did 10,000 people come? PFI's involvement is coming forward. PFI and other organisations collected 28 lakhs from the people in Gorukhuti and Dhalpur assuring they will stop the eviction. When that didn't happened, they plotted the violence. We have got 6 names, we are closely investigation," said Sarma.

Previously he had expressed surprise over the strong resistance against eviction. "Eviction drive was initiated with an agreed principle that the landless will be provided 2 acres each as per land policy, and the representatives agreed. We expected no resistance but about 10,000 people gheraoed Assam Police, used violence, and then police retaliated," the Assam CM said.

"This eviction drive was urgent. It was not done overnight. Discussions were held for 4 months. There was a temple, which was also encroached upon by people," he added.

Darrang firing

Two people were killed and many others were injured in a violent clash between the locals and the police at the Dholpur Gorukhuti area in Assam's Darrang district on Thursday. A team of state police had gone to the area to evict illegal encroachers from the land belonging to a state farming project when 800 locals gathered and raised slogans against the eviction drive, and that led to a clash between the two sides. Police claimed that of the many injured, nine were policemen.

SP Darrang, Sushanta Biswa Sarma said, "They (people at the spot) pelted stones & attacked Police personnel. 9 Policeman injured, I'm inquiring about the video that's doing rounds on social media." Moreover, as per CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's orders, a judicial inquiry has been ordered into firing under the chairmanship of a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.

Moreover, a video from the site started circulating where a photographer was seen violently jumping on the body of a man who was killed by police firing. In the video, the victim is seen rushing at the police brandishing a stick, when he was point-blank shot at his chest. Amid police presence, the photographer - Bijoy Bonia - a govt cameraman, was seen repeatedly jumping on the protestor's body, desecrating it. He has now been arrested and a case has been registered on the incident.