Darul Uloom Deoband Hits Back At Giriraj Singh's Divisive Rant, Alleges Political Motive

A few hours after Union Minister Giriraj Singh described Deoband as the “Gangotri” of terrorism, Mufti Asad Qasmi of Darul Uloom Deoband hit back at this claim. Maintaining that Singh’s only intention was to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims, he opined that the Darul Uloom Deoband had historically promoted the message of peace and harmony. Highlighting the amicable relations between Hindus and Muslims in the area, Mufti Qasmi asserted that the people had seen through the agenda of people such as Singh.

Mufti Qasmi of Darul Uloom Deoband stated, “Look, people such as Giriraj Singh want to be in the news by giving controversial statements. They want to enhance their politics. The only aim of Giriraj Singh is to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims. Till today, Giriraj Singh does not know the history of Darul Deoband. Darul Deoband is an organization in Deoband which promotes the message of peace and harmony in the world.”

He added, “On the other side, there is a Hindu temple. People across the world come to take blessings. Here, Hindus and Muslims live together as brothers. Till today, there has been no dispute between Hindus and Muslims. But some elements by stepping on the land of Deoband want to divide Hindus and Muslims. But, the people of Deoband will start a protest against such persons. The people here do not like such persons.”

Giriraj Singh makes shocking insinuations

Earlier in the day, Giriraj Singh made a shocking allegation that terrorist Hafiz Saeed was a product of Deoband. Terming the anti-CAA protests as a “Khilafat movement”, he referred to Sharjeel Imam’s ‘Cut off Assam from India’ remark. Thereafter, he claimed that Muslims all over India were taking part in the Khilafat movement.

Giriraj Singh remarked, "I once said that Deoband is a Gangotri of terrorism. All the terrorists - Hafiz Saeed etc, they are the product of Deoband. They are not anti CAA, they are anti-India. It's a Khilafat Movement. Had it not been anti-India, then Sharjeel Imam would not have said to break India and Assam and urge India to become an Islamic Nation."

"Slogans glorifying Afzal Guru and Yakub Memon would not be raised. Hatred is being injected into women, children. Wherever in India, their population exists, they are doing Khilafat Movement," he had said.

