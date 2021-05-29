Dasoju Sravan Lambasts TRS Over Filing 'false' Cases Against Congress Leaders

Dr. Dasoju Sravan, the spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee on Saturday condemned the TRS Government's action of allegedly filing a false police case against the members of AICC. Sravan stated that the TRS government is doing vendetta politics as it is registering false cases against the people who are pointing out the plight of Khairatabad's Health Care Centre.

The spokesperson stated, "TRS is booking cases against Congress leaders and unleashing its vendetta politics, while opposition parties have been raising concerns about the healthcare system during a health calamity."

AICC members did not violate the COVID-19 guidelines: Dr. Shravan

Dr. Dasoju Sravan said that it is unfortunate that TRS Government filed a police case against the AICC members under Disaster Management ACT and IPC since none of them violated the COVID-19 protocol. He claimed that all the members who visited the Urban Primary Health Care Center at Khairatabad on May 22 were wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using sanitizers. Sravan also noted that AICC members visited the Health Care Center during the unlock timing as imposed by the Government. Further, the spokesperson criticized TRS Government for neither doing their duty nor tolerating the fact that the opposition party is acting on their terms. Condemning the action taken by Telangana Police on registering false cases, Dr. Dasoju Sravan tweeted his opinion.

UPHC at Khairatabad should operate with 100 beds, demanded Dasoju

Sravan the acting party in charge of the Khairatabad constituency along with the President of Hyderabad Congress Committee and former MLA of Secunderabad, Anjan Kumar Yadav, and others visited the Urban Primary Health Care, Khairatabad on May 22. The delegates demanded that the UPHC of Khairatabad which is currently operational with 50 beds should be converted into a 100-bed COVID-19 hospital. They put forward the demand as the Health Care Centre has all the amenities along with the doctors to provide COVID-19 treatment.

Sravan further criticizing the TRS Government said, "TRS Government, which needs to take care of public health during a health emergency like COVID-19, is in a deep slumber. While the opposition parties are trying to raise people's issues and trying to mitigate their suffering, TRS bosses are unable to tolerate this fiasco."

The spokesperson further warned the TRS Government that police cases will not be enough to stop the Congress leaders from performing their task and working for the general public. Sravan also put forward the recent events of TRS members violation the COVID-19 guidelines and noting that asked the Telangana Police to take action against the ruling party members.