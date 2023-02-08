Data Costs Went From Rs 250 In 2014 To Rs 10 Per GB Now: PM Modi On Aiding Middleclass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed the efforts taken by the NDA government for the betterment of the middle-class section of society in the digital, educational, and medical sectors in his address at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.



Emphasising the middle-class section, he said that till 2014 the price of GB data used to be Rs 250 but now it is just Rs 10 in India. He said, on average, a person in India uses 20 GB of data, and as per that analysis a person saves Rs 5,000 on this.

College seats significantly increased



He also stated that in the educational sector, seats have been significantly increased in medical as well engineering colleges for the bright future of children of the middle-class section.

Jan Aushadhi Stores, the center of attraction



PM Modi also mentioned about saying that Jan Aushadhi Stores have been a center of attraction for middle-class people as they get medicines at a very cheap cost, for instance, if some medicine has cost Rs 100, the Aushadhi stores would provide it for just Rs 10. Today, about Rs 20,000 crore of middle-class society has been saved because of Jan Aushadh Stores.

Desire of every middle-class family to have a house



He also said that every middle-class family has the desire to have their own house, and the government provided the facility to avail of the loan for it. The money of the middle class was getting exhausted because of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority law but the government has provided relief from that as well because of which it is getting convenient for a person to buy a new house.