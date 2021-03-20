Dattatreya Hosabale Replaces Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi As New RSS General Secretary

Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday, popularly known as Datta Ji in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, took charge as the organisation's new General Secretary, replacing Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Dattatreya Hosabale is from a small village Hosabale of Soraba Taluk in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka. Hailing from a family of RSS activists, he joined RSS in 1968 and then the student organization ABVP in 1972. He became a full-time worker of ABVP in 1978. He was General Secretary of ABVP and then stayed as National Organising Secretary till 2003 with his HQ being Mumbai.

Dattatreya Hosabale’s (born on Dec 1st, 1954) schooling was in his birthplace Hosabale and also in Sagar (taluk HQ). He moved to Bengaluru to pursue his college education and joined the famous National College. Later, Hosabale took to literature and obtained his master's in English Literature from Bengaluru University.

During his days as a student, he was active in academics and literary activities. He enjoyed proximity with almost all writers and journalists of Karnataka, notable among them being Y. N. Krishnamurthy and Gopal Krishna Adiga. Hosabale was imprisoned for more than a year under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the fight to restore democracy against the emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.

He played an active role in setting up the Youth Development Centre in Guwahati, Assam, World Organization of Student and Youth (WOSY). He was the founding editor of Aseema, a Kannada monthly. He became Sah-Baudhik Pramukh (second in command of the intellectual wing of RSS) in 2004. He is fluent in Kannada, Hindi, English, Tamil, and Sanskrit. He has voiced his opinion on Indian Secularism being anti-Hindu, saying “When it comes to the Idea of India, there is no dispute as such; the point is that there can be a variety of ideas and each must be permitted its space. It’s not necessary that they should be at loggerheads or contradictory to each other”

He termed football as a symbol of global oneness. Football has been a great unifier having admirers, fans, adherents, and adepts across civilizations, continents & borders. It has been so for ages – in ancient India, as in ancient Greece the game of tackling the ball and hitting it around with the foot was a hugely popular sport enjoyed by the vast majority – the ruler as well as the commoner.

Widely travelled, Hosabale was also the mentor of organizational activities of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh in the USA and UK.

Hosabale will be Sarkaryavah of RSS for the term of three years. The election to the post of Sarkaryavah takes place once in three years.