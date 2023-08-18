Dausa Horror: Gajendra Shekhawat Slams Gehlot Govt, Says 'Congress Failed In Rajasthan'

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday hit out at Ashok Gehlot-led government over crime against women in Rajasthan. He alleged that the Congress government has failed to stop shameful incidents. His reaction comes after a police constable allegedly raped a woman in Dausa.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Shekhawat said, "This is an unfortunate incident. I don't think there is any district in Rajasthan where these shameful incidents haven't taken place. The government has constantly failed to stop such incidents. Due to the lack of priority for women's respect and prestige by the government, such a serious situation has been created in Rajasthan."

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is serious about the issue of women's security. "We will root out this present government from the state and bring good governance. Strict action should be taken against the miscreants so that they never think of doing the crime again," the union minister said.

On Dausa Horror while speaking to Republic's @shawansen, Union Minister @gssjodhpur questions Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and asserts that 'The situation in the state is quite concerning especially when it comes to the safety of women.'#Rajasthan #Dausa #RajasthanNews… pic.twitter.com/EoJQJhJubx — Republic (@republic) August 18, 2023

Police constable rapes woman in Rajasthan's Dausa, cops let him go

A police constable was tied to a cot and beaten by locals after he allegedly raped a woman in Dausa, officials said on Friday. However, the accused, identified as Constable Mahesh Kumar Gurjar, was let go by cops from the local police station after they took him for a medical examination, they said.

The accused, who is currently on the run, and the Baswa police station house officer (SHO) were suspended on Thursday after the woman, who is married, filed a complaint in the matter.

"Constable Mahesh Kumar Gurjar went to the house of the 30-year-old woman when she was alone on Tuesday night and allegedly raped her. When she raised an alarm, the woman's neighbours caught him. Meanwhile, her family members also came back and thrashed him," Circle Officer (CO) Bandikui Ishwar Singh said.