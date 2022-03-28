Dausa Rape Case: BJP MP Demands CBI, SIT Probe; Slams Cong For 'collapse Of Law & Order'

A day after Dausa Police registered a case in the sexual assault case of a minor girl, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Ram Kumar Verma on Sunday demanded CBI or SIT investigation into the matter. A Congress MLA’s son is amongst the five accused booked in the gang-rape incident that took place in Rajasthan’s Dausa. Demanding a fair investigation in the case, the BJP MP attacked the Congress-led Rajasthan government and said that the law-and-order situation has collapsed in the state.

Demanding a CBI or SIT investigation in the gang-rape case, BJP MP Ram Kumar Verma alleged that the Rajasthan government was making efforts to dilute the investigation that also includes a Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena's son. Speaking to ANI, Verma said, “The condition of Rajasthan is so bad that such incidents happen every day with our sisters and daughters. Such atrocities happening is shameful,” the MP said.

“There are five friends including an MLA’s son. The MLA’s son has been arrested, but the attitude of the Rajasthan government is unfair while investigating the matter, and efforts are made to dilute the investigation,” Verma said. BJP MP further launched an attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and said that the state fails to value women. “There is no such thing as a government in the state. The law and order have totally collapsed and the state government has become insensitive towards women,” he said.

Emphasising the need for a CBI or SIT investigation in the Dausa incident, Verma accused the state government of manipulating cases in the past. “Everyone was aware of what the state government did in past with such cases. I say that the whole of India is ashamed of the day-to-day incidents like this happening in Rajasthan and in two and a half years such incidents have happened with more than 30,000 women and most of them are poor,” Verma added further slamming the state government.

Congress MLA's son charged in Dausa rape case

A case was registered on Friday against five people including the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajasthan. The MLA’s son Deepak Meena was identified as the key accused of allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in February last year, the police said. An FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s family members. However, the Congress MLA has dismissed all allegations of rape against his son and termed them as being baseless. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognisance in the Rajasthan rape case and ordered a thorough probe in the matter.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD