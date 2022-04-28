Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan over the increasing rape cases in the state. Specially mentioning an incident of gang rape and murder in Dausa, Rajyavardhan Rathore said that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has forgotten their duty to provide security to the people as they are busy being 'slaves' to the Gandhi family.

On the Dausa rape case in Rajasthan, BJP MP, Rajyavardhan Rathore took to his Twitter on Wednesday and shared a video in which he slammed the law and order situation in the state. "Gehlot Ji, can't you see what is happening in Rajasthan? Can't you hear the voices of minors?", Rathore asked. He further said, "Gehlot Ji, you are also a Home Minister along with being a Chief Minister of the state. Police come under your control. So it is your responsibility to give security to girls and women."

चित्तौड़गढ़ में मासूम बच्ची के साथ रेप, दौसा में विवाहिता के साथ गैंग रेप और अब कामां में महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म और जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन की घटना, यह कांग्रेस सरकार की लचर कानून व्यवस्था की देन है।

गहलोत जी, गांधी परिवार की गुलामी से थोड़ा समय निकाल कर जन सरोकारों पर भी ध्यान दीजिए। pic.twitter.com/uohNHIrQNm — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) April 27, 2022

Rathore slammed the Rajasthan Congress MLAs on their irresponsible behaviour in the state legislative assembly and said, 'In Rajasthan, the criminals are getting encouraged because Congress MLAs make jokes and laugh in assembly on rape victims and say things like, "Rajasthan is a state for men." Not only that, your MLAs say that they are proud of being slaves of the Gandhi family.'

"I urge you, don't forget to serve people, to provide them security while you are busy being slaves to the Gandhi family," Rajyavardhan Rathore said.

'Congress visited Hathras, but not Dausa': Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurah Thakur attacked the Congress and the Gandhi family over inaction in the Dausa rape case. He said that in the state of Rajasthan, cases of rape and crimes are increasing. "After the rape, victims are thrown in well," he said about the law and order situation in Rajasthan. Referring to the visits of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in the Hathras rape case, he said, "In Hathras, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi came... But why Sonia Ji, Rahul Ji and Priyanka Ji are silent now?"

Speaking to the reporters, Thakur slammed the Ashok Gelot led government and said, "The state government through its recent decisions is creating a divide in the society. The division is increasing in the society just like the crime rate in Rajasthan. But the high command of Congress, they remain silent over it."

Dausa rape case

In a horrific incident, a missing woman was gang-raped and her body was found in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday morning. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and brutally murdered. As per the initial reports, the woman boarded the bus from Jaipur to Dausa as she was visiting her parents' house. The accused offered the victim lift and later gang-raped along with another person. The accused killed the victim and dumped her body in the well. After receiving the information, the Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body with the help of local people. In the case of the disappearance of a woman, a case was registered in Ramgarh's Pachwara police station of Dausa on April 24.