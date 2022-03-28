Dausa Rape Case: Gehlot Offers To Fly Amit Shah To Review Law & Order In Rajasthan

After a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reportedly sent a train ticket to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to meet women crime victims in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, taking to Twitter, said that he will send a Charter Plane to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to come and see the innovative initiatives being carried out regarding law and order in the state.

"The BJP in Rajasthan is raising the issue of crime and its leaders are reportedly sending train tickets to Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inviting her to Rajasthan despite the fact that she does not hold any constitutional post. We will send Charter Plane to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and would like to come to request him to come to Rajasthan and see for himself the innovative initiatives being carried out regarding law and order. We would like him to take note of strict action being taken against crime in the State so that the false propaganda being spread by his party can be eliminated," Gehlot said.

Citing NCRB data, Gehlot said that, despite lockdown in 2020, there was an increase of 28.09% in crimes in the country as compared to last year. "At the same time crimes in Rajasthan declined to the tune of 14.46%," he added.

We will send Charter Plane to Union Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah and would like to request him to come to Rajasthan and see for himself the innovative initiatives being carried out regarding law and order. pic.twitter.com/eDZ3ctwczQ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 28, 2022

The Rajasthan CM also said that the Congress government has taken a courageous step and made it compulsory to register an FIR. "The police is taking every FIR to its logical conclusion and the criminals are being punished."

"Despite compulsory FIR registration, the decline in crimes shows that the law and order situation in Rajasthan is better than the BJP rules state. During the 3 years of our rule, 620 cases related to POCSO Act were brought to justice...We do not politicise crime like the BJP. Rather we ensure severe punishment to the criminals," he added.

BJP Leader sends train ticket to Priyanka Vadra

BJP state secretary and former parliamentary secretary Jitendra Gothwal on Monday sent a train ticket to Priyanka Vadra and asked her to visit Rajasthan while reminding her of her UP campaign "Ladki hoon lad sakti hu". His comments were related to the alleged gang rape of a minor in which a Congress MLA's son and four others are accused.